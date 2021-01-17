Pune: 43-year-old serving life sentence escapes from Yerawada open prison

Police said Gaikwad was employed at a cattleshed in farming wing of the Open Prison and escaped on Saturday around 10 am. (Representational)

A 43-year-old inmate of Yerawada Open Prison, who was serving a life sentence, escaped from the jail premises on Saturday morning. An FIR in the case has been registered at Yerawada police station.

Police have identified the inmate as Datta Kisan Gaikwad, who was sentenced to life in 2007 at the age of 30 in a case of murder and domestic violence. Police said Gaikwad was employed at a cattleshed in farming wing of the Open Prison and escaped on Saturday around 10 am. Prison officials later lodged a complaint at Yerawada police station.

Gaikwad is a native from Osmanabad district and had been shifted to Yerawada Open prison in 2018 from Kalyan district prison, where he was lodged earlier. Officials from Yerawada police station said that a search has been launched for the inmate. Prison officials said that Gaikwad had few months of life sentence left. He has now been booked under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Open Prisons are minimum security prison where inmates with record of very good behaviour are lodged after meeting some conditions. The inmates at open prison work on the open premises of these jails and are employed with minimum supervision and security on various outdoor jobs like farming, dairy and various industrial units. There are 19 open prisons in Maharashtra including some for women.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.