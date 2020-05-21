43-year-old constable second Pune cop to succumb to Covid-19

As on Wednesday, 1,388 police personnel from the two lakh-strong Maharashtra Police had tested positive for the virus, and the toll in police forces across the state till Wednesday was 12. (Representational) As on Wednesday, 1,388 police personnel from the two lakh-strong Maharashtra Police had tested positive for the virus, and the toll in police forces across the state till Wednesday was 12. (Representational)

A 43-year-old constable, who was with the Traffic Control Branch of Pune City Police and was battling Covid-19 infection, passed away on Thursday morning.

Constable Deepak Sawant had tested positive on May 10 and was recently put on ventilator support while being treated at a private hospital in the city, said a police official. He died on Thursday morning. He was with the Samarth Traffic Division of Pune Police.

Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham tweeted, “My colleague in Pune City Police force, constable Deepak Nathuram Sawant, who was bravely fighting the battle against coronavirus, achieved martyrdom today morning. Tributes on behalf of the police force.”

Sawant is the second policeman in Pune to have succumbed to the virus. A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection in the first week of May.

As on Wednesday, 1,388 police personnel from the two lakh-strong Maharashtra Police had tested positive for the virus, and the toll in police forces across the state till Wednesday was 12. Two more police personnel — Deepak Sawant in Pune and Ganesh Chaudhari in Mumbai — lost their lives on Thursday.

