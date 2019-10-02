Pune floods: Family, friends of missing urge local authorities to find them

Families and friends of Victor Sangale (26) and Nikita Thutte (22), who remain missing after the heavy rain that battered various areas of the city last Wednesday night, are running from pillar to post in search of the missing bodies of their loved ones.

Vivek Samant, a friend of Sangale’s, said there was a lot of debris, sewage waste and plastic lying around the canals. “We need the local authority to clean up the mess so we can search for Victor,” Samant told The Indian Express. “Only the rural police and fisherfolk are helping us…(by) arranging a boat so we can follow the route along the river downstream and hope to find the body.”

Recalling the night that Sangale, who was washed away while in his car, went missing, family members and friends said the police did not offer much help. “The NDRF team does not have basic equipment,” Samant said. “Even torches were borrowed from the society’s watchmen that night.”

Sangale’s relatives have appealed to local authorities to help them in their search. “We have lost our brother and friend, and there is a need for closure,” a family member said.

42-year-old admitted to ICU after tree branch falls on him

A 42-year-old man sustained grievous head injuries after the branch of a tree fell on him near the gate of his residential building in Bhusari Colony on Monday night. The injured person, identified as Mangesh Dhamale, was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the local police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when Dhamale, who is photographer and runs a studio, was entering the premises of his residential building. After hearing the sound of falling of the branch, some residents rushed to the spot and found Dhamale severely injured and bleeding from his head. He was taken to a private hospital in Deccan Gymkhana area.

Kothrud police officials said Dhamale, whose condition is critical, is being closely observed.

Gajanan Pathrudkar, station chief with the Kothrud fire station, which responded to the call of branch falling, said by the time they reached the spot, residents had taken the injured person to the hospital.