42 Indian Army officers, 6 from other nations awarded engineering degrees

A scroll presentation ceremony was held on Wednesday at the College of Military Engineering (CME) where the officers attending the Engineer Officers Degree in Engineering Course (EODE) and Technical Entry Scheme (TES) courses were awarded degrees in engineering.

As many as 42 Indian Army officers and six officers from Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives attending the EODE and TES courses were awarded degrees at the ceremony. A total of 35 officers graduated in civil engineering, four in electrical engineering and nine in mechanical engineering. Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, the Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, was the chief guest.

“During his address, the Engineer-in-Chief emphasised on the importance of staying relevant by keeping abreast with the latest technologies in the engineering field while adopting sustainable and green norms towards infrastructure building,” said a press statement from CME.

CME Commandant Lieutenant General Arvind Walia advised the graduating officers to put all the knowledge gained during the course into practical and innovative use.

The gold medals in civil engineering were awarded to Captain Aishwarya Kumar Chauhan of EODE course and Lieutenant Vaibhav Bhosle of TES course. Similarly, gold medals in electrical engineering were awarded to Captain Mrinal Yadav of EODE and Lieutenant Ankit Kumar of TES.