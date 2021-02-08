40-year-old man held for bid to cheat people, booked under Black Magic Act

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly trying to cheat people by assuring them to solve their problems through ‘black magic’. (Representational)

The accused has been identified as Gautam Pandharinath More, a resident of Chikhali area of the district. Police constable Santosh Bangar has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at Chikhali police station.

As per a press release issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Monday, constable Bangar had spotted the accused carrying a black-coloured bag in Kudalwadi on Sunday night. Upon inspecting More’s bag, Bangar had found items used for performing black magic, the release stated.

More told police that he was going to a person’s house to perform certain rituals. More had assured the latter that he’d solve his problems by performing a ‘puja’ at his residence. More was subsequently arrested and booked under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Investigating officer in the case, Police Sub-Inspector SP Deshmukh said, “The accused is a native of Yavatmal. He used to earlier wash vehicles to earn his living, but then got into (performing) black magic. We arrested him before he could cheat anyone. Further probe is on.”