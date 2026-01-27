40-fully funded fellows at first Rotary Peace Centre in South Asia at Symbiosis Pune

Symbiosis was one of the two institutions selected out of 17 that had applied for this programme, the other one being in South Korea.

Up to 40 fellows will be selected for a fully-funded year-long postgraduate diploma at South Asia’s first Rotary Peace Centre recently inaugurated at Symbiosis International University in Pune. The diploma program, currently offered at eight peace centres globally, will be offered in Peace and Development Studies.

The program has been designed for mid-career professionals aged 35 to 45 working in different sectors of peace and development either within Asia or Asian communities. Symbiosis was one of the two institutions selected out of 17 that had applied for this programme, the other one being in South Korea.

Responding to a question by The Indian Express about how the course prepares peace scholars to deal with modern challenges, like International Criminal Court judges facing sanctions over the arrest warrant issued for Israeli PM Netanyahu or cases filed against people in India for donning the Palestinian flag, Prof Anita Patankar of Symbiosis said that the course would help bring incremental change amongst policy makers.