40-fully funded fellows at first Rotary Peace Centre in South Asia at Symbiosis Pune

The program has been designed for mid-career professionals aged 35 to 45 working in different sectors of peace and development either within Asia or Asian communities.

google-preferred-btn
Symbiosis was one of the two institutions selected out of 17 that had applied for this programme, the other one being in South Korea.Symbiosis was one of the two institutions selected out of 17 that had applied for this programme, the other one being in South Korea.

Up to 40 fellows will be selected for a fully-funded year-long postgraduate diploma at South Asia’s first Rotary Peace Centre recently inaugurated at Symbiosis International University in Pune. The diploma program, currently offered at eight peace centres globally, will be offered in Peace and Development Studies.

The program has been designed for mid-career professionals aged 35 to 45 working in different sectors of peace and development either within Asia or Asian communities. Symbiosis was one of the two institutions selected out of 17 that had applied for this programme, the other one being in South Korea.

Responding to a question by The Indian Express about how the course prepares peace scholars to deal with modern challenges, like International Criminal Court judges facing sanctions over the arrest warrant issued for Israeli PM Netanyahu or cases filed against people in India for donning the Palestinian flag, Prof Anita Patankar of Symbiosis said that the course would help bring incremental change amongst policy makers.

She explained, “We had a judge who had done the fellowship after 12 years as a family judge. And when she came back she looked at her work and role and people from a very different angle…Education looks at slow change but very deep and abiding change. The kind of people who apply for this programme are Ministers, Collectors, Educators, Judges, the idea is that they will come here and the programme will transform their way of looking at what is conflict. These are the people who will go into the system.Today the system is becoming a barrier for many changes.”

Applications for Rotary’s one year postgraduate diploma program at SIU will be open from 1 February to 15 May 2026. More information is available at rotary.org/peace-fellowships about Rotary Peace Fellowship programs and how to apply.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement