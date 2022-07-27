4-yr-old girl on way back from school killed, grandfather hurt as truck hits bike

A four-year-old girl was killed and her 65-year-old grandfather injured when their bike was hit by a truck on Alandi Vadgaon Road on Monday morning. The deceased, Tanisha Thorve also known as Pari by to family, was returning from her school when the mishap took place.

Her grandfather, Kisan Eknath Thorve, has sustained multiple injuries on his head, hands, waist and abdomen.

Officials said Tanisha was dropped at her school by her father Vishal at 7 am. Her grandfather picked her up from school at 11.15 am. On their way home, their bike was hit from behind by a dumper truck. Because of the impact, both fell down and sustained severe injuries. Local residents and passersby took them to a hospital where Tanisha was declared dead. Based on the grandfather’s complaint, police have booked the driver of the truck, Santosh Mal.

Inspector Ramesh Patil, in-charge of Alandi police station, said Mal was placed under arrest later on Monday.