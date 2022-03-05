4-year-old boy electrocuted in Kondhwa

A four-year-old boy died after receiving electric shock from the wire of a feeder pillar near a pit dug for a drainage pipeline at Mitha Nagar in Kondhwa on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have identified the boy as Shahzad Amir Sayyad, a resident of Nawazish Park in Mitha Nagar, Kondhwa. His father Amir Sayyad (28) filed a case at Kondhwa police station on Thursday.

Police have booked a contractor who was assigned the work for digging the pit at the spot, along with lineman and junior engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on charges of negligence under sections 304 (a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the road between Nawazish Junction and Kuba Masjid in Mitha Nagar was dug for the drainage line work. No sign board was put and no barricading was done at the spot as precautionary measures. Also, the wires of a MSEDCL feeder pillar at the spot were open, causing danger to the life of

citizens.

Police said despite making complaints over phone to the MSEDCL officials, the essential repair work was not carried out.