4 SPPU students booked over fake marksheets for admissions

While four students are from SPPU’s Department of Management Sciences, popularly known as PUMBA, one is from an institute in Pimpri-Chinchwad, against whom police have already registered an offence. (File) While four students are from SPPU’s Department of Management Sciences, popularly known as PUMBA, one is from an institute in Pimpri-Chinchwad, against whom police have already registered an offence. (File)

FOUR students of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU’s) Department of Management Sciences have been booked for allegedly securing admissions by submitting forged marksheets of their entrance test for the academic year 2018-19.

In December last year, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) had released a list of more than two dozen students from various institutes in Maharashtra who had allegedly submitted forged entrance test results to secure admission. Five of these students are from two institutes in Pune. The DTE had not only directed that the admissions of these students be cancelled but also asked for a criminal offence to be filed in each case, said police.

While four students are from SPPU’s Department of Management Sciences, popularly known as PUMBA, one is from an institute in Pimpri-Chinchwad, against whom police have already registered an offence.

A First Information Report in the PUMBA students’ case was registered at Chatushrungi police station late on Wednesday. The offence was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr Surbhi Jain, the head of Department of Management Sciences, following an internal probe. The students are Aparajita Raj, a resident of Jamshedpur, Bhumira Kumari, a resident of Gaya, Divya Singh, a resident of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand and Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Jamshedpur.

The four students had secured admission through the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). AIMS stands for Association of Indian Management Schools. ATMA is a national-level entrance test, approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, for admissions into a set of management institutes in the country.

“Based on the complaint, the four students have been booked for sections pertaining to cheating and forgery. We will probe how they got the fake entrance test results and how they secured admission,” said Senior Inspector Anil Shewale of Chatushrungi police station.

When asked whether these students will be arrested, Senior Inspector Shewale said, “We will be issuing notices, asking them to be present before us with facts on their side. They will be questioned and necessary action will follow.”

SPPU Registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “In the admission process of MBA for academic year 18-19, conducted by DTE, it was noticed by DTE that a few students have submitted fake ATMA score cards and taken admission in various colleges. Four of these students are from PUMBA. DTE directed all such colleges to cancel their admission and file an FIR. In compliance with the directions, the head of PUMBA has cancelled admissions two weeks ago and an FIR has been filed”.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App