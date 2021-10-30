4 sandalwood trees stolen from Forest Park Society on Pune-Ahmednagar Road

Four sandalwood trees were stolen from the premises of Forest Park Society on Pune- Ahmednagar Road recently.

Ravindra Patil (53) lodged the first information report in this case at the Vimantal police station on Thursday.

Police said unidentified persons chopped and took away four sandalwood trees worth Rs 32,000. Similarly, two sandalwood trees estimated to cost Rs 15,000 were stolen from the premises of the guest house of the National Chemical Laboratory in Pashan last Sunday. Earlier this month, four sandalwood trees were chopped off and stolen from the premises of the quarters of Garrison Engineer (North) in Pune Camp area on the intervening night of October 1 and October 2.