4 Pune journalists ‘on sting operation’ booked for filming a woman changing clothes in a hotel room

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The Pune police on Friday booked four journalists for allegedly taking objectionable video of a woman while she was changing her clothes in a hotel room in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city.
The police said that the accused, identified as Rohan Kadam, who worked for a television news channel, and three others, took a room on rent in Ajay Lodge in Budhwar Peth on April 8 and allegedly took a video of a woman changing her clothes in another room, claiming that they were doing a “sting operation”.
The woman who noticed the inappropriate act raised an alarm and registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at the Vishrambag police station on Friday night.
The journalists were booked under Section 77 (Capturing or sharing images of a woman where she has a reasonable expectation of privacy), and Section 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
After the incident came to light, the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) condemned the act of the journalists and wrote to the Commissioner of Pune City Police to take legal action against them.
PUWJ office-bearers held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishikesh Rawale, saying the organisation does not support wrong activities of any journalists.