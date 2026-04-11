4 Pune journalists ‘on sting operation’ booked for filming a woman changing clothes in a hotel room

The Pune police on Friday booked four journalists for allegedly taking objectionable video of a woman while she was changing her clothes in a hotel room in the Budhwar Peth area.

The Pune police on Friday booked four journalists for allegedly taking objectionable video of a woman while she was changing her clothes in a hotel room in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city.

The police said that the accused, identified as Rohan Kadam, who worked for a television news channel, and three others, took a room on rent in Ajay Lodge in Budhwar Peth on April 8 and allegedly took a video of a woman changing her clothes in another room, claiming that they were doing a “sting operation”.

The woman who noticed the inappropriate act raised an alarm and registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at the Vishrambag police station on Friday night.