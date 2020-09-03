4 of Sangli family murdered by man who promised jobs in exchange for money: Police

Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued six people from the terrace and third floor of the building. (Representational)

An investigation by Satara District Police has revealed that the gruesome murder of four persons — a couple and their two sons from Sangli district – was committed by a man who had fraudulently promised jobs in a security agency to the two sons in exchange for money. The four victims were drugged and bludgeoned, and their bodies dumped in a forest area, in two separate incidents.

Police have identified the deceased as Tanaji Vithoba Jadhav (55), his wife Mandakini (50) and sons Tushar (26) and Vishal (20). The family was from a village in Miraj tehsil of neighbouring district Sangli. On the night of August 31, police arrested the suspect, identified as Yogesh Nikam (38), a resident of Somardi village in Jawali taluka of Satara.

On August 11, Satara District Police had recovered the decomposed remains of a body in a forest area in Medha area of Satara. The decomposed remains of a woman were found at a different location in the same region on August 29. With the help of a note written on a piece of paper, found on the woman’d body, police recieved some leads about her being from Bamnoli village in Sangli district.

In the village, police came to know that four members of the Jadhav family had gone missing earlier, and their relatives had filed missing complaints for all four of them.

Police officials were told by villagers and the family’s relatives that Jadhav and Mandakini had left for Mumbai to meet their two sons, who had gone there earlier for recruitment into a security agency. It also came to light that a person had promised the two sons those jobs. Police subsequently zeroed in on Yogesh Nikam.

After being detained for inquiry, Nikam initially gave evasive answers but after sustained interrogation, confessed to having killed all four victims, said police.

Remains of two more bodies were also subsequently found in a decomposed state in the area.

Investigation has now revealed that Nikam, who has served in the Maharashtra state Home Guard force in the past, had promised jobs in a security agency for Tushar and Vishal in return of Rs 2 lakh a few months ago.

When the family started asking him for the money, as they didn’t get any jobs, he took the two brothers on the pretext of going to Mumbai, in the second week of July. In a forest area near Medha town, he allegedly drugged them, bludgeoned them and threw them off the ghats.

Subsequently, after their parents started asking Nikam about the whereabouts of their sons, he called them to the same area and murdered them in a similar manner, said police.

Investigating officer of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Tike, has appealed to people to come forward if they have been similarly cheated by Nikam on the pretext of security jobs. A large number of recruitment rackets have been busted by the police in the past in Satara and Sangli districts.

In many cases, youth aspiring to get police, army or other government jobs have been defrauded by conmen

