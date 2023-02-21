scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
4 of a family killed after car hit by container on Pune-Ahmednagar Road

The driver of the container, identified as Bablu Lahri Chauhan, has been arrested after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Shankar Bhondwe, 66, Sudam’s wife Sindhu, 60, their daughter-in-law Kartiki, 30, and granddaughter Anandi,2.
Four members of a family, including a two-year-old toddler, were killed and another member was critically injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding container from behind on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway Tuesday afternoon.

The Pune Rural police said the accident took place around 12.30 pm near the Karegaon village, around 60 kilometre from Pune. They added both vehicles were on the Ahmednagar to Pune corridor.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Shankar Bhondwe, 66, Sudam's wife Sindhu, 60, their daughter-in-law Kartiki, 30, and granddaughter Anandi,2. Sudam's son Aswhin, 35, who was driving the car, has been critically injured in the accident and is being treated at a hospital.

The family hails from the Domari village in the Patoda taluka of Maharashtra’s Beed district.

The driver of the container, identified as Bablu Lahri Chauhan, has been arrested after the accident, said Inspector Bhagwant Mandage, in-charge of the Ranjangaon Police station.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 18:06 IST
