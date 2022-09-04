scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

4 members of a family booked for assault on bus driver

According to Dhumal's FIR, a car stopped in front of the bus. Upset that the bus was blocking his way, the car's driver stepped out and threatened to break the bus's windows.

The woman's family members also verbally abused the conductor and ticket supervisor. (File Representational Photo)

A driver of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus was allegedly assaulted by four members of a family, including a woman, in an incident of road rage on Shankarsheth Road in Pune. The woman’s family members also verbally abused the conductor and ticket supervisor.

The incident took place at 7.30 pm on Friday at Seven Loves Square on Shankarsheth Road. A First Information Report in this case was registered Saturday by the PMPML driver, Laxman Dhumal (41), who was driving the Alandi to Swargate bus. During peak traffic hour at 7.30 pm, Dhumal halted the bus while in a traffic jam. 

According to Dhumal’s FIR, a car stopped in front of the bus. Upset that the bus was blocking his way, the car’s driver stepped out and threatened to break the bus’s windows. He then took out his phone, made a call and asked some people to arrive at the spot, the FIR said. Three more persons soon arrived and assaulted the driver with their bare hands, footwear and a hard object, the FIR said. Dhumal was hit on his face, back, chest and abdomen. When the bus conductor and ticket supervisor tried to intervene, the alleged assailants hurled abuses at them and made threats.

More from Pune

Police have booked the four alleged assailants, Nikhil Katke (26), Kavita Katke (44), Nitin Katke (47) and a minor aged 16 years. Assistant Inspector Nitinkumar Naik said the police have invoked the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal assault on public servant and criminal intimidation, among others, in the FIR registered Saturday. Police are yet to make arrests and have issued notices to the suspects to be present before them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:57:42 pm
Next Story

Brighton thump struggling Leicester to pile pressure on Rodgers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement