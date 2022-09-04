4 members of a family booked for assault on bus driver

A driver of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus was allegedly assaulted by four members of a family, including a woman, in an incident of road rage on Shankarsheth Road in Pune. The woman’s family members also verbally abused the conductor and ticket supervisor.

The incident took place at 7.30 pm on Friday at Seven Loves Square on Shankarsheth Road. A First Information Report in this case was registered Saturday by the PMPML driver, Laxman Dhumal (41), who was driving the Alandi to Swargate bus. During peak traffic hour at 7.30 pm, Dhumal halted the bus while in a traffic jam.

According to Dhumal’s FIR, a car stopped in front of the bus. Upset that the bus was blocking his way, the car’s driver stepped out and threatened to break the bus’s windows. He then took out his phone, made a call and asked some people to arrive at the spot, the FIR said. Three more persons soon arrived and assaulted the driver with their bare hands, footwear and a hard object, the FIR said. Dhumal was hit on his face, back, chest and abdomen. When the bus conductor and ticket supervisor tried to intervene, the alleged assailants hurled abuses at them and made threats.

Police have booked the four alleged assailants, Nikhil Katke (26), Kavita Katke (44), Nitin Katke (47) and a minor aged 16 years. Assistant Inspector Nitinkumar Naik said the police have invoked the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal assault on public servant and criminal intimidation, among others, in the FIR registered Saturday. Police are yet to make arrests and have issued notices to the suspects to be present before them.