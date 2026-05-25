4 killed as MSRTC bus rams into motorcycle in Junnar, driver booked

The bus knocked the bike down, killing four men (Image generated using AI).

Four men travelling on a motorcycle were killed in a road accident after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus knocked them down at Junnar in the Pune district Sunday night, the police said.

The accident occurred at the Dingore village around 8 pm when the MSRTC bus on the Vitthalwadi-Pathardi route collided with the motorcycle near Jivandeep hotel on the Ahilyanagar–Kalyan highway. The police identified the deceased as Ashish Dhawalu Bhale, 24; Deepak Sakharam Bhale, 28; Shivram Narayan Pardhi, 26; and Khandu Narayan Bhale, 25, all residents of Dingore.

Dnyaneshwar Bajigare, Assistant Inspector, said the victims were travelling from the Otur side to Dingore. They suffered severe injuries, leading to their deaths, the police said.