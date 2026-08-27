4 from Pune stranded as floods wash away Nepal border post

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Four residents of Pune are stranded in Jilong City, Tibet, after massive floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts washed away the immigration office at the Nepal border, leaving them with no land route to return home, as per the Pune’s District Information Office (DIO).
The stranded pilgrims were identified as Smita Pawar, Yogini Patil, Dinesh Bhosale and Pooja Bhosale. The group had travelled from Pune for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and was on its way back when the floods struck. All four are safe.
Two members of the group, Smita Pawar and Yogini Patil, suffered severe hypoxia, or altitude sickness, while at Mansarovar. They had to be urgently brought down to Jilong City with continuous oxygen support.
Sources mentioned that their condition requires prompt medical attention that is beyond what local, basic facilities in Jilong can offer.
With the border crossing closed and local conditions unsafe, the group urgently sought arrangements for an airlift from Jilong city to Kathmandu, where proper medical care can be accessed, the DIO release said.