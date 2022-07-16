4 dams supplying city’s water filled to 61 pc of capacity post good rainfall

TOTAL STORAGE in four dams upstream of the Mutha river has increased to 61 per cent of their total capacity of 26.13 TMC following heavy rainfall for the past few days. The water level in the dams reached 15.94 TMC on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the rainfall has slowed down in the district.

The city’s daily water requirements are supplied from the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — located upstream of the Mutha river. The city also started to draw water from the Bhama Askhed dam last year. The catchment area of Khadakwasla dam registered 6 mm of rainfall while Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar received 30 mm, 28 mm had 40 mm of rainfall respectively in the last 12 hours till 5 pm on Friday.

The Khadakwasla dam, which is closest to the river, is filled to its capacity and water is being discharged into the Mutha river at present.

The concerned departments have been alerted by the disaster management cell of the situation. Residents of low-lying areas along the river have also been alerted.

The rainfall brought relief to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which had initiated water cuts after the rain deficit in June but has now reverted to normal supply till July 26.

“The turbidity in water has increased due to heavy rainfall in the district in the last few days. The civic body is purifying it. However, the citizens should boil and filter the water before using it,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer and in charge of PMC’s water supply department.