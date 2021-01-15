4 arrested for theft at Tanishq shop in Pune

Based on a complaint by a jewellery shop employee, Prakash Porje (34), an FIR in the case was lodged at Koregaon Park police station.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.18 lakh from a Tanishq showroom on Bund Garden Road in Pune.

The accused, Aijaz Riyaz Khan (32), Sanju Gupta (33), Sarita Sharma (25) and Ayushi Sharma (25) were remanded to police custody till January 17 by the court for further investigation.

Based on a complaint by a jewellery shop employee, Prakash Porje (34), an FIR in the case was lodged at Koregaon Park police station. As per the FIR, around 4.30 pm on January 3, three women pretending to be customers came to the Tanishq jewellery showroom on Bund Garden road.

The women told the staff they had come to buy gold jewellery, but decamped with gold bangles worth Rs 4.18 lakh. Upon discovering the theft, the jewellery store authorities informed police and filed a complaint of theft.