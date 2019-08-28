Pune: 3rd national sports science conference from August 29 to August 31

The Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, Pune, will hold their third annual edition of the National Sports Science Conference (NSSC) from August 29 to August 31, where a host of nationally renowned speakers will discuss the growth of India’s sports industry and opportunities.

The three-day event, which revolves around the theme ‘The Evolving Sports Ecosystem In India’, will host 18 speakers from various disciplines of sports management and technology, event management and marketing, entrepreneurship, media, operations and analytics.

Deep Mukherjee, Senior Vice Presiden of Star TV Network, Ayaz Memon, a renowned sports journalist and founder of Sportswallah.com, and Tuhin Mishra, CEO of Baseline Ventures, are among the speakers to be a part of the event. Manasi Joshi, Indian Para-Badminton athlete and current World Champion, will also attend. Chess Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte will honour the occasion as the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony.

The conference will also have a first of its kind initiative, a sports start-up competition “Bizdom”.

Over the span of three days, there will be panel discussions on the topics: “Business of Fitness in India’, ‘Team, Leagues and Fan Engagement’ and ‘Development of Sports in India’.

Dr Nayana Nimkar, Director, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, said: “The successful and much-awaited student-driven conference aims at understanding the growth of India’s sports industry. Besides the opportunity for the MBA students to network and meet industry stalwarts, NSSC 2019 will also showcase objectives and means to amalgamate immense sports management and science talent with major industries in the country and help build long-term relationships with the country’s sports industry.”