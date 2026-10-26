38 Nursing Officers commissioned into Military Nursing Service at AFMC

The College of Nursing at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, held the commissioning ceremony of its 56th batch of BSc Nursing cadets on October 24 at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, AFMC. A total of 38 Nursing Officers were commissioned into the Military Nursing Service (MNS) after successfully completing the four-year BSc Nursing course.

The commissioning parade was reviewed by Surg Vice Admiral Manish Honwad, Commandant, AFMC. Brig V Sugirtha, Principal, College of Nursing, AFMC, administered the oath of affirmation to the newly commissioned officers. Senior officers, alumni, civil dignitaries and family members of the graduates attended the ceremony.