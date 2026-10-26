38 Nursing Officers commissioned into Military Nursing Service at AFMC

The College of Nursing at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, held the commissioning ceremony of its 56th batch of BSc Nursing cadets on October 24 at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, AFMC. A total of 38 Nursing Officers were commissioned into the Military Nursing Service (MNS) after successfully completing the four-year BSc Nursing course.
The commissioning parade was reviewed by Surg Vice Admiral Manish Honwad, Commandant, AFMC. Brig V Sugirtha, Principal, College of Nursing, AFMC, administered the oath of affirmation to the newly commissioned officers. Senior officers, alumni, civil dignitaries and family members of the graduates attended the ceremony.
Awards were presented to the officers for their academic and professional achievements during training. Lt Rubi Nishad received the AFMC Medal for securing first rank in the overall order of merit across all semesters. Lt Minakshi was awarded the Silver Jubilee Rolling Trophy for Best Bedside Nursing Cadet, while Lt Shrishti Trivedi received the Gen KM Cariappa Rolling Trophy after being adjudged the Best All-round Nursing Cadet.
Lt Mahima Sharma of the 55th batch of the College of Nursing, AFMC, received the Pushplok Trust Award for being adjudged the best outgoing cadet among the six colleges of nursing under the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).
Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, Surg Vice Admiral Honwad highlighted the pivotal role of the Military Nursing Service in delivering quality healthcare to the Armed Forces.