Pune: 37 arrested for providing fake documents to criminals for securing bail

Pune Police.

Pune Police have arrested 37 persons from at least five groups that had allegedly been providing various types of fake documents required by criminals to secure bail.

Following multiple raids near Shivajinagar court and other spots in the city, police arrested 37 persons, including six women, on Tuesday. The accused were booked in seven separate offences lodged at Shivajinagar police station.

All accused persons were produced before a court, on Wednesday, which remanded them to police custody until December 26 for further investigation.

Prima facie, police suspect that over 25,000 persons arrested in various criminal cases have applied for bail by procuring fake documents from the accused persons. As per a press release issued on Wednesday, sources had told Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta about certain groups providing fake documents to criminals. These groups charged Rs 12,000 for providing fake documents required for securing bail from the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court and Rs 20,000 from the session court, the release stated.

Acting on the tip-off, the police commissioner had formed separate teams consisting of two police inspectors and 27 probationary sub-inspectors, among others. The team raided several spots in the city, including the area outside gate four of the Shivajinagar court and arrested 37 persons associated with at least five groups who provided fake documents to criminals. Cops also recovered several documents including fake aadhar cards, payment slips, ration cards, 7/12 extracts of farm land, fake company identity cards and fake stamps.

A few accused persons were found to be repeated offenders who have also been arrested earlier, police said. A detailed investigation is underway to find out the masterminds behind this racket, Gupta added.

