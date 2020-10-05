36pc consumers in Pune expected to use e-commerce sites as primary mode of shopping during festive season: Study

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that has, in the last 30 days, conducted an extensive study to understand how Indian consumers will spend during the festive season via online and offline channels. (Representational/Bloomberg)

A study conducted across 50 cities, including Pune, stated that e-commerce sites will be preferred for shopping during the upcoming festive season. In Pune, at least 36 per cent consumers are expected to use e-commerce sites as their primary shopping portal, and 67 per cent e-commerce shoppers say they will consider buying festive items online from small businesses, artisans, weavers, and other such mediums, if they are listed.

Safety during Covid-19 and convenience were the top reasons as to why people will use e-commerce sites to shop during the festive season, said Sachin Taparia, founder, LocalCircles.

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that has, in the last 30 days, conducted an extensive study to understand how Indian consumers will spend during the festive season via online and offline channels.

This exercise received over 3,00,000 responses across 50 top cities and over 330 districts of the country. In Pune’s survey, 4,413 responses were received. People were asked what their primary channel for festive shopping for this year would be, and 41 per cent said e-commerce sites and apps, while 29 per cent said they will call local retail stores to have products home delivered. Only 16 per cent said they will physically visit malls, markets and local retailers, Taparia said.

This means that 36 per cent of those doing festive shopping in Pune this year will use e-commerce sites and apps as their primary channel, he added. In the second question, candidates were asked what their reason for shopping on e-commerce sites and apps during the festive season, in response to which, 43 per cent said safety, 29 per cent said convenience and 28 per cent said safety, convenience, better value or price, selection, and ease of returns or refunds.

When asked what their key purchases for this festive season would be, 25 per cent said smartphones and consumer electronics (mobiles, tablets, printers, routers, laptops, among others) and 13 per cent said goods and appliances (ACs, heaters, vacuums, cleaners, TVs, fridges, air purifies, among others.) As many as 49 per cent said grocery and food supplies, and 13 per cent said they were unsure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.