348 cases of dengue, 134 chikungunya cases detected in Maharashtra in three months

At least 348 cases of dengue have been reported in Maharashtra in the last three months and Pune tops the list with around 90 cases followed by Mumbai and Nashik, according to a state health department report.

Till March 21 this year, the state has also detected 134 cases of chikungunya, the health authorities said, adding that there have been no deaths.

Last year, Maharashtra registered 12,720 cases of dengue and 42 deaths, while there were 2,526 cases of chikungunya. State entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap said that while cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported from July to December, the risk of dengue is also prevalent in areas that face water shortage.

According to data from the state health department, there were 66 dengue cases in Pune city and 25 in the district, besides 28 each in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Nashik and Solapur.

Kolhapur district has reported 20 cases of dengue fever while around 25 cases each have been reported in Yavatmal and Raigad. In Pune city, at least 38 cases of chikungunya have been reported, besides 25 other cases across the district.

Assistant health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation Dr Sanjeev Wavare said 66 dengue cases were confirmed from January to March this year. Further surveillance has picked up more than 400 suspected cases of dengue.

“We have issued more than 300 notices at places and establishments where mosquito breeding spots were detected and collected an administrative fee of Rs 17,000 in the last three months,” he said.

Dengue fever is one of the most prevalent vector-borne arboviruses transmitted between humans by Aedes mosquitoes. Studies have shown a positive association between temperature and dengue transmission, civic health officials said.

Dr Wavare also pointed out that apart from destroying mosquito breeding sites, they have urged citizens to ensure that if water is stored, the containers for the same should be covered properly and the stored water must be changed every three days.