34 vehicles seized by police damaged in fire at Shivajinagar

Several vehicles seized by the police in criminal cases along with abandoned ones attached by officers were dumped at an open ground near Modern College, off J M Road, in Shivajinagar. (Photo by Ashish Kale)

As many as 34 vehicles, seized by Pune City Police in various cases, were damaged in a fire at Shivajinagar on Saturday afternoon.

Several vehicles seized by the police in criminal cases along with abandoned ones attached by cops were dumped at an open ground near Modern College, off J M Road, in Shivajinagar.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Local residents spotted the fire and informed the police and the Pune fire brigade around 3.45 pm. “Three fire tenders, a water tanker and two Devdoot vehicles were pressed into service. It took about an hour for our team to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire was not known yet,” said fire officer Sunil Naiknavare.

Huge flames and smoke from the burning vehicles caused a panic situation in the area for some time. The police team rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Inspector Vikram Gaud of Shivajinagar police station said, “We found that 34 vehicles were damaged in the fire. They included four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers that were seized in various crimes and also some abandoned vehicles attached by the police. Panchanama is being done and further action will be taken as per the law.”

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Fire at Katraj garbage ramp

A major fire broke out at the Katraj garbage ramp in Pune on Saturday. It took about 12 hours of a fire-fighting operation to bring the situation under control.

The fire brigade received a call about the incident around 5 am. Soon, their teams reached the spot.

“Two water tankers and three fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire-fighting operation went on till 5 pm. The cause behind the fire was not known yet. Nobody was injured in the incident,” said fire officer Subhash Jagtap.