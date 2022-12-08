scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Pune Infra Watch: Technical study for 34-km tunnel project from Khadakwasla dam to Phursungi almost over

The Maharashtra government’s plan to construct a 34-km tunnel from Khadakwasla dam to Phursungi in the eastern suburbs of Pune has gained momentum as the technical study for the implementation of the project has been nearly completed.

Once the tunnel comes up, it would save 2.5 TMC water (required to meet the needs of 50 lakh people for one-and-a-half months) that is being lost from one of the canals from the dam on the Mutha river by way of leakages and evaporation.

The Khadakwasla dam, which is a major source of water for Pune residents, is connected to the Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams on the upstream of Mutha river. Water from the reservoir is provided to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) through closed pipelines while two canals were constructed from the dam through the city to provide water to rural parts of the district. One canal was closed and a pipeline was laid in it by the civic body, while water continued to be released from the second canal for irrigation purposes. However, there was a loss of 2.5 TMC water from the canal.

“The technical study of the Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel for water is almost complete. Boring was carried out to study the soil every 50 metres. The study is under scrutiny and a detailed report of it would be submitted to the state water resources department by month-end,” said Pravin Kolhe, executive engineer, of the state water resources department for Bhima valley.

Also Read |Pune Infra Watch: Sinhagad Road flyover work gains speed, to ease commute for over 5 lakh residents

The water resources department has also undertaken a seismic refraction survey and electrical resistivity survey of the 5-km stretch of the tunnel from Khadakwasla.

“The land alongside Khadakwasla dam needs to be deeply studied for implementation of the project. The seismic refraction survey will determine stratigraphy (arrangement of rock layers) along the proposed route which would include the study of soil, weathered rock, rock interfaces, and detection of faults, fractures, and shear zones. The electrical resistivity survey for depth of formations, shear zone, classification of strata, depth of water table,” he said.

These studies would also be matched with geological studies and would double confirm the condition of the land, Kolhe said.

The 7.8-meter-wide and 34-km-long tunnel construction is estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore through the blasting method and Rs 3,000 crore if done through Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

The state water resources department has approached the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for funding the project. There is an option of implementing the project with funding from PMRDA as it would ensure the water supply at a concessional rate. Otherwise, the project will have to be implemented through the budgetary provision of the state water resource department. Also, there is an option for land monetization that would be available upon the closing of the canal.

“The detailed proposal would be submitted to the state water resources department which will table it in the cabinet. The opinion of other departments concerned would be included while taking the final decision,” Kolhe said.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 01:09:23 pm
