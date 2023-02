A 33-year-old builder was found dead in the forest area at Taljai hills in Pune Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kaustubh Deshmukh, a resident of Dhankawadi.

Police said Deshmukh, a builder, had left home on Monday morning saying he would return in a few minutes but did not came back.

Later, police found his’s body hanging from a tree in the Taljai forest area.

Police suspect he died by suicide. A probe has been launched, police added