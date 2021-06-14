33 technical entry cadets commissioned as officers

Echo Platoon was awarded the General Officer Commanding in Chief’s Banner for outstanding performance in the interplatoon competitions. (Express photo/ representational)

The Passing out Parade of the Cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme’s 37th Course at the Cadets Training Wing (CTW) of the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune was held on Saturday. The parade was reviewed by CME Commandant Lieutenant General PP Malhotra. Thirty-three Gentlemen Cadets of the course, including three gentlemen cadets from Bhutan and two from Sri Lanka, were commissioned as officers.

Though parents of the passing out cadets could not attend the ceremony due to Covid-19 safety norms, the parade was streamed live on YouTube. Lt Gen Malhotra presented awards to the Gentlemen Cadets for excellence in training. The parade, conducted with traditional military regalia, was commanded by Wing Cadet Captain Abhishek Chauhan.

The coveted General Officer Commanding in Chief Army Training Command Gold Medal for standing first in overall performance in three years at CTW was awarded to Wing Cadet Adjutant Sahil Kumar. The silver and bronze medal was awarded to cadet Sonam Tshering from the Royal Bhutan Army and Wing Cadet Quartermaster Prince Kumar Singh respectively.

Commandant Officers Training Academy silver medal was awarded to Wing Cadet Captain Abhishek Singh Chauhan and the bronze medal to Wing Cadet Adjutant Sahil Kumar for their meritorious performance in the combined four years of training, including one year at the Officers Training Academy, Gaya.

Echo Platoon was awarded the General Officer Commanding in Chief’s Banner for outstanding performance in the interplatoon competitions.

Addressing the parade, Lt Gen Malhotra congratulated the cadets for their performance in the training period at the wing and their parade.

The passing out parade was followed by a commissioning and an oath taking ceremony for the newly commissioned officers.