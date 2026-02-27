32nd Raman Memorial Conference at SPPU begins

The objective of this conference is to encourage young researchers from various fields of science and engineering, and to provide them with a platform to present their research work.

Written by: Soham Shah
Feb 27, 2026
Further, numerous thesis presentations by student researchers also took place on the first day and will continue on the second day.
The 32nd Raman Memorial Conference (RMC-2026) began at Savitribai Phule Pune University on February 26. Organised by the Department of Physics at Savitribai Phule Pune University the 3. RMC is a student-centric national level conference organised with the motto “By the students, for the students”. Top researchers from across the country spoke at the conference, delivering talks on topics like quantum computing, gravitational waves, electron microscopy, and other cutting edge science.

Professor Anil Shaji from IISER Thiruvananthapuram presented the Sir C V Raman Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Unravelling Why Mixed State Quantum Computation Works’. Professor L Sriramkumar from IIT Madras presented a talk on ‘Unravelling The Physics Of The Early Universe Through Gravitational Waves’.

Dr Atanu Basu, scientist at ICMR NIV Pune, presented a talk on ‘Emerging Horizons In Next Generation Electron Microscopy’. Professor Sameer Sapra from IIT Delhi presented a talk on ‘Optoelectronics, Electrocatalysis And Charge Storage Using Transition Metal Dichalcogenide Based Nano Heterostructures’.

On February 27, talks on Gravitational-Wave Astronomy: Advances, Discoveries And Implications by Professor Shashwat Kapadia of IUCAA Pune and Atomic-Layered 2D MXenes: Driving Innovation In The Energy Sector Beyond Graphene Layers by Professor Rupesh Devan of IIT Indore are scheduled to take place.

Further, numerous thesis presentations by student researchers also took place on the first day and will continue on the second day.

