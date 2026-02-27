32nd Raman Memorial Conference at SPPU begins

Further, numerous thesis presentations by student researchers also took place on the first day and will continue on the second day.

The 32nd Raman Memorial Conference (RMC-2026) began at Savitribai Phule Pune University on February 26. Organised by the Department of Physics at Savitribai Phule Pune University the 3. RMC is a student-centric national level conference organised with the motto “By the students, for the students”. Top researchers from across the country spoke at the conference, delivering talks on topics like quantum computing, gravitational waves, electron microscopy, and other cutting edge science.

The objective of this conference is to encourage young researchers from various fields of science and engineering, and to provide them with a platform to present their research work. “In the present research scenario, science is highly interdisciplinary; thus, being a part of RMC-2026 will provide an encouraging platform to promote, exchange, and develop novel scientific ideas that contribute to the advancement of science and technology,” said the brochure.