Over 31,000 illegal structures in Pimpri-Chinchwad to benefit from Maharashtra govt move to waive penalty tax

WITH Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing in the state assembly that the government will waive the penalty tax on illegal constructions in Pimpri-Chinchwad region, it has emerged that as many as 31,616 illegal structures will benefit by the move.

The deputy CM made the announcement on Wednesday after BJP’s Bhosari legislator Mahesh Landge asked whether the government intended to scrap the penalty tax. In his reply, Fadnavis said that during the previous BJP regime in 2019, a decision was taken to waive the penalty tax on illegal constructions up to 1,000 square feet and charge 50 per cent penalty tax on illegal constructions from 1,000 sq ft to 2000 sq ft. “Similarly, a decision was taken in 2019 to double the penalty tax on illegal constructions above 2,000 sqft,” he said.

Fadnavis, however, said, “It is seen that citizens are not paying the penalty tax neither are they paying the original tax. On humanitarian grounds, we are not auctioning illegal properties. Therefore, taking into consideration the court cases in this connection, the government will take a decision to scrap the penalty tax. I have also discussed the issue with the Chief Minister who has given his consent to scrap the penalty tax.”

According to the PCMC property tax department, of the 31,616 likely beneficiaries of the waiver on penalty tax, 20,378 are residential properties while 11, 238 are commercial, industrial and a mix of both.

PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nliesh Deshmukh said the owners of these 31,616 illegal properties collectively owe PCMC Rs 678 crore. This amount includes Rs 460 crore penalty tax and Rs 217 crore as original property tax. “This amount is outstanding as the owners of the illegal constructions have refused to pay the property tax as well as the penalty,” officials said.

Civic body officials said that once they receive the government resolution (GR) regarding scrapping of the tax, they will notify the 31,616 illegal property owners. “They will have to pay the original property tax which collectively amounts to around Rs 217 crore,” officials said.

In all, there are 97,699 illegal structures in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, 86,461 are residential structures. The rest are either commercial structures, industrial or a mix of both.

Deshmukh said the PCMC has collected Rs 100 crore as penalty tax since 2008 when the penalty on illegal structures was being levied.

“With the penalty tax being waived, what will happen to those who have already paid the penalty? It will all depend on the cut-off point of the penalty waiver. We will adjust their amount of those who have paid the penalty tax in their future property tax payment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pimpri-Chinchwad said the waiver of penalty tax on illegal constructions was a “chunavi jumla” (election gimmick). “Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have been for years demanding the waiver of the penalty on illegal structures. The BJP was in power in the PCMC for five years, yet they didn’t do anything. And now on the eve of elections, they are resorting to chunavi jumla,” said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Pimpri-Chinchwad president Sachin Chikhale.

The elections to the civic body are likely to be held next year.