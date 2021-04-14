31 Recruit Religious Teachers commissioned into Army at INI

A batch of 31 Recruit Religious Teachers were commissioned as Junior Commissioned Officers on Tuesday after a Passing Out Parade at the Institute of National Integration (INI), Pune. Brigadier Hardeep Singh Dhodi, Commandant of the institute, reviewed the parade.

At the parade, Brigadier Dhodi awarded the ‘General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command and INI Commandant’s Silver Medal’ to Naib Subedar Puneet Bhargav of Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre and the Gold Medal to Naib Subedar Gurnarender Singh of BEG and Centre, Khadki respectively, who distinguished themselves in respective facets of intense training.

The Commandant congratulated the newly commissioned JCOs and their parents for successful completion of training incorporating subjects related to national integration, behaviour and social science including spiritualism, yoga, psychological counselling and stress management.

“The Religious Teachers (RTs) passing out from INI are ready to perform assigned duties of ‘Dharam Yodha’ and also shoulder additional responsibilities of a psychological counselor and mental health mentor for troops deployed across varied and harsh terrains along northern and eastern borders,” a press statement from the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

The INI, which is a one-of-its-kind institute in the country, was established in the early 1980s and conducts primary and refresher training of religious teachers who are posted along with the units of the Army and also trains the selected personnel in behavioural and social sciences.

The press statement said, “The religious teachers in the Indian Army play a prominent role towards building up morale, motivation among troops and their families, to serve as a catalyst toward unit cohesion, thus contributing to battle winning ethos prevailing in units. Their primary role is to instill unity and create an ethos of secularism in the Armed Forces. The INI was an outcome of ideas between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff in 1980, as a pilot project of giving depth to cohesion and inter-faith harmony, which prevails in the Indian Army.”