31 in Maharashtra die of suspected heat stroke since March

Maharashtra has reported 31 suspected heat stroke deaths from March till date this year. While 18 have been confirmed cases, the maximum numbers are from Nagpur, which recorded 10 deaths. Overall, 773 cases of heat-related illnesses have been registered in the state in the past three months.

Soaring temperatures have been witnessed across the country this summer and the north Maharashtra region saw the mercury touch 45 degree Celsius. “We are still in a learning phase,” Dr Mahaveer Golechha, nodal officer, Centre of Excellence, Heat Health, National Centre for Disease Control, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told The Indian Express.

Maharashtra was foremost among other states to report heat-related cases and suspected deaths, said the officer, during a two-day workshop on national programme on climate change and human health conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s that concluded Friday at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Commending Maharashtra for consistently and systematically reporting heat-related illnesses and deaths, Dr Dileep Mavalankar, who heads the Indian Institute of Public Health at Gandhinagar, said not all states have been able to do so and a new online system for reporting has been developed.

After the successful implementation of the Ahmedabad heat action plan that helped set up heat wards at hospitals, training was provided to doctors in seven cities across Nagpur circle over the years.

Four deaths reported in Nashik circle

Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer who made a presentation, told The Indian Express that there were four deaths reported in the Nashik circle and two from the Aurangabad circle. One death each was reported from the Latur and Akola circle. Pune circle saw 46 cases of heat-related illnesses, while Nagpur circle had the highest numbers at 620 cases of heat illness. There were 59 cases from Akola circle, 24 from Aurangabad circle and 19 from Nashik circle, Dr Awate said. This year medical teams from B J Medical College have also trained doctors from the public health department on how to manage heat-related illnesses, Dr Awate said.