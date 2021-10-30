305 cadets of 141st course pass out from NDA

As many as 305 cadets of the 141st course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), including 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries, passed out from the Academy’s portals on Friday following an immaculate Passing Out Parade amidst the military band’s rendition of the Auld Lang Syne.

The parade was reviewed by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who, along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (retd), are all batch-mates from the 56th course of the Academy.

Over 1,000 cadets were part of the line-up for the passing out parade. Of these, 305 cadets were from the passing out course, and others were from junior courses. The 305 passing out cadets included 220 Army cadets, 41 Naval cadets and 44 Air Force cadets, as well as 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries. The passing out foreign cadets were from Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Sudan and Uzbekistan.

At the Passing Out Parade of the 141st course of the National Defence Academy on Friday.

(Pavan Khengre) At the Passing Out Parade of the 141st course of the National Defence Academy on Friday.(Pavan Khengre)

The cadets will proceed for eight weeks of term break and after that, they join their respective pre-commissioning training academies. Cadets of junior courses will report back to the NDA on December 27.

Academy Cadet Captain Vamshi Krishna won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Captain Siripurapu Likhit bagged the President’s Silver Medal for standing second in the overall order of merit and Battalion Cadet Captain Harshvardhan Singh was awarded the President’s Bronze Medal for standing third in the overall order of merit.

The Oscar Squadron received the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for being the champion squadron.