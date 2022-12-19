300 get offer letters from animation studios at job fair

The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in association with Tron School of Animation recently organised a two-day job fair for students. The job fair was conducted at Tron education Bavdhan campus and was inaugurated by Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA.

More than 1200 students attended the fair and around 300 offer letters were issued by studios like Crescendo, NY VFXWAALA, Godspeed Games, WOT vfx, BOT vfx, Lakshya, Philm CGI Studio, Bandish, Sunious, Phoebus and Creative splash, stated a release.

Behl said, “In this generation, there’s a boom in animation and digital industry, and MESC and TRON have done a wonderful job organising this event. The job fair has definitely opened up a few unexplored opportunities for the students.” Rahul Bojalwar, chairman, Tron, said, “The media and entertainment industry is growing exponentially and contributing hugely to India’s development and economic growth. It has proven to be a major job creator and encourages creative and innovative talent.”