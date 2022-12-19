scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

300 get offer letters from animation studios at job fair

More than 1200 students attended the fair and around 300 offer letters were issued by studios like Crescendo, NY VFXWAALA, Godspeed Games, WOT vfx, BOT vfx, Lakshya, Philm CGI Studio, Bandish, Sunious, Phoebus and Creative splash, stated a release.

Behl said, “In this generation, there’s a boom in animation and digital industry, and MESC and TRON have done a wonderful job organising this event." (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in association with Tron School of Animation recently organised a two-day job fair for students. The job fair was conducted at Tron education Bavdhan campus and was inaugurated by Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA.

More than 1200 students attended the fair and around 300 offer letters were issued by studios like Crescendo, NY VFXWAALA, Godspeed Games, WOT vfx, BOT vfx, Lakshya, Philm CGI Studio, Bandish, Sunious, Phoebus and Creative splash, stated a release.

More from Pune

Behl said, “In this generation, there’s a boom in animation and digital industry, and MESC and TRON have done a wonderful job organising this event. The job fair has definitely opened up a few unexplored opportunities for the students.” Rahul Bojalwar, chairman, Tron, said, “The media and entertainment industry is growing exponentially and contributing hugely to India’s development and economic growth. It has proven to be a major job creator and encourages creative and innovative talent.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:16:34 am
Next Story

Researchers, engineers come together at IEEE PuneCon 2022

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close