Pune: 30-year-old man arrested for stealing cash, ornaments worth Rs 1.74 crore

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has arrested a hotelier for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore. Police said the accused – identified as Aniket Surendra Bubane (30), a resident of Balaji Nagar in Dhankawdi – was involved in theft of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore from an apartment in Bibvewadi last month.

A businessman, Akshay Bhandari (33), who a is resident of Gayatri Apartment in Bibvewadi had lodged an FIR in this case on May 31.

A woman related to Bhandari, and accomplice of accused Bubane, has also been arrested in the case. Police said the woman was in a relationship with Bubane and the latter had been blackmailing her for the last one year to steal money. The woman stole several gold ornaments and cash, together worth about Rs 1 crore, from Bhandari’s house over the past year and gave it to Bubane.

Police said investigation revealed that Bubane, who is well educated, has had developed friendship with several women in the past. Police contacted some of the women he had befriended and informed them about Bubane’s criminal activities. Meanwhile, Bubane contacted one of the women. With her help, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Datta Chavan laid a trap and arrested Bubane in Baner area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they have recovered Rs 98,10,500 in cash, which was stolen from an apartment in Bibvewadi last month and a car worth Rs 9 lakh, which Bubane had used for committing the crime, from his possession. “It has come to light during investigation that Bubane has cheated many women by befriending them, promising them of marriage and later extorting from them…We urge victims to come forward and file complaints against the accused,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh.

