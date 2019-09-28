30 reels of unedited footage of Mahatma Gandhi discovered

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has received 30 reels of unedited footage on Mahatma Gandhi of a total duration of six hours. The NFAI received these 35 mm celluloid ‘master positives’ a few months ago from two private individuals linked with production houses. The footage is unedited and comprised stock shots with title cards in between. It was captured by prominent film studios of the time like Paramount, Pathe, Warner, Universal, British Movietone and Wadia Movietone, read a statement by NFAI.

The highlight of the discovery is a rare, half-an-hour footage with visuals of a special train carrying Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes after his assasination on January 30, 1948, from Madras to Rameshwaram. The visuals show thousands of people thronging stations like Chettinad, Sivaganga, Chidambaram, Manamadurai junction, Ramnad and Pudukkottai junctions in Tamil Nadu, with folded hands and tears to catch a glimpse of the urn carrying Mahatma’s ashes.

“It is indeed a very wonderful discovery for NFAI, coming at a time when the world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. There seems to be some rare footage in this collection while many visuals are now part of short films and documentaries. Some of these shots have been used but some visuals seem unique,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI.

There is footage showing Gandhi and Kasturba engaged in various activities at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. There are visuals of Gandhi keenly taking part in ploughing the field with a machine, tree plantation and serving patients. One visual shows Kasturba feeding a cow at the ashram.

The collection also has footage of Gandhi’s voyage on board the ship S Rajaputana to England to attend the Second Round Table Conference. It has candid shots of Gandhi spinning yarn on the deck, looking through binoculars, shaving, smiling, playing with children and at one point taking control of the ship with the Captain beside him.

Some reels have visuals of his last days, including one footage just after his death, close-ups of his body and bloodstained clothes, newspaper reports of the day, Birla House, people thronging to have a darshan and the procession to Raj Ghat.

The collection also has some rare visuals of V D Savarkar looking into the camera. There is also exclusive footage of Haripura Congress session with shots of Subhas Chandra Bose. Many major political leaders of the time, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Sarojini Naidu and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, figure prominently in the footage.

There are two reels with only audio with the voice of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, known as the Frontier Gandhi. Some footage appears to be from the documentary film on Gandhi by A K Chettiar, which has been unavailable till now. Also, some footage seems to have found a place in a long documentary made by Vitthalbhai Jhaveri. Some visuals appear to be from the Kanu Gandhi collection.

“We have made duplicate negatives for long-term preservation and then copied them into Release Positive, which is an exhibition format. Primary inspection indicates that the material is in good condition and we plan to digitise it soon. We also plan to invite scholars and historians to shed more light and gain more information, which will help us in cataloguing the entire collection,” said Magdum.