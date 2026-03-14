30% of Pimpri-Chinchwad hotels shut down as commercial gas supplies vanish amid West Asia conflict, MNGL comes to rescue

Approximately 30 percent of hotels and restaurants in Pimpri-Chinchwad have shut down due to their inability to obtain commercial LPG cylinders. (File photo)

Approximately 30 percent of hotels and restaurants in Pimpri-Chinchwad have shut down due to their inability to obtain commercial LPG cylinders. Those still operating have resorted to desperate measures, drastically cutting the variety of food items offered to customers.

“We have between 1,800 and 2,000 hotels and restaurants in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, at least 30 percent have closed because they could not get commercial cylinders. The remainder are struggling to keep their operations going by resorting to alternative means of fuel like coal and wood and induction,” said Ganesh Kudale, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Hotel Association, in an interview with The Indian Express.

“The government is not doing anything to sustain, and so we have to find ways to sustain ourselves,” Kudale alleged.