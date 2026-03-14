30% of Pimpri-Chinchwad hotels shut down as commercial gas supplies vanish amid West Asia conflict, MNGL comes to rescue

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Approximately 30 percent of hotels and restaurants in Pimpri-Chinchwad have shut down due to their inability to obtain commercial LPG cylinders. Those still operating have resorted to desperate measures, drastically cutting the variety of food items offered to customers.
“We have between 1,800 and 2,000 hotels and restaurants in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, at least 30 percent have closed because they could not get commercial cylinders. The remainder are struggling to keep their operations going by resorting to alternative means of fuel like coal and wood and induction,” said Ganesh Kudale, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Hotel Association, in an interview with The Indian Express.
“The government is not doing anything to sustain, and so we have to find ways to sustain ourselves,” Kudale alleged.
Each hotel typically employs between 10 and 15 workers, implying that around 18,000 to 20,000 employees have been affected. “Their earnings will decrease, and their survival is now uncertain. The situation is indeed worrisome,” he added.
The association noted that government-run companies such as BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil have stopped providing commercial cylinders in recent days. “This has severely impacted the hotel business, as the majority of hoteliers rely on these suppliers. The oil companies have halted commercial cylinder deliveries following a government directive to prioritise domestic LPG cylinders,” Kudale said.
While government companies have failed to meet the needs of the hotel industry, Kudale mentioned that private companies are stepping up. “Some private suppliers are doing their best to provide what limited stock they have to hoteliers. Additionally, natural gas companies like MNGL are also chipping in, which has helped keep some hotels operational and able to serve customers,” he noted.
Kudale said the situation is similar to what it was during the Covid lockdown period.
“Nobody seems interested in the hotel business, and there’s no one ensuring a steady supply of commercial cylinders. Commercial cylinders hold no value in the eyes of the authorities; we feel overlooked,” he remarked.
There is, however, a glimmer of hope in the business. “MNGL has promised to prioritise gas pipeline connections for us. Pimpri Mayor Ravi Landge has personally initiated a meeting between MNGL and the hoteliers to expedite assistance. MNGL has promised to help the hoteliers by ensuring a quick pipeline connection,” Kudale said.
Meanwhile, hotel operators in Pimpri-Chinchwad have drastically reduced their menus. “We have some old stock available. To stay afloat, we’ve now resorted to traditional cooking methods. We’ve had to cut back significantly on several menu items, particularly those that require a substantial amount of gas, such as dosas and tomato and onion omelets,” said the manager of Ashok Hotel, a popular establishment located at Nashik Phata.
A private gas agency owner agreed that the demand for commercial gas has soared. “We are under significant pressure to meet this demand. However, we can only supply commercial cylinders to registered customers. This is in accordance with company policy. Although there are a few private companies located in Chakan and nearby areas, their dealers in Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune also lack adequate stock.”