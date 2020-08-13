30% of SARI patients Covid positive: NIV

More than 1.5 lakh samples have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 at the apex research institute. (Representational)

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) has found at least 30 per cent of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases were positive with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“A sizable number of people with the Covid-19 have been found among those hospitalised with SARI, in Pune. This is an ongoing activity. Of 4,939 referred SARI cases from January-end till August 4, a total of 1,501 were found positive for Covid-19,” said Prof Priya Abraham, director of ICMR-NIV.

More than 1.5 lakh samples have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 at the apex research institute. “These are samples mainly from Pune and around. As many as 26,232 out of 1.5 lakh samples were positive (around 17 per cent). Transmission rates are variable in different settings in all regions,” the director said.

“World over, SARI is among the leading causes of hospitalisation and death,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said. “We have observed similar trends and till date 1,15,455 samples of SARI patients were sent for tests to various laboratories, of which an approximate 30 per cent are Covid positive,” Dr Awate said.

According to ICMR, SARI surveillance definition includes a patient who is over 15 years, has history of fever, at least one respiratory symptom (cough, shortness of breath) and who requires hospitalisation.

“Active surveillance would mean looking for SARI cases at medical wards, ICU and isolation wards,” Dr Awate said, adding that sentinel surveillance sites included government or private hospitals that cater to majority of hospitalisations for SARI in a given district or corporation.

