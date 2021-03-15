30 km of three rivers in hyacinth grip, Pune MP sounds PCMC, PMC, KCB

Water hyacinth, which is spreading rapidly in three rivers of Mula, Pavana and Indrayani passing through the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, is making life miserable for citizens who are flooding the civic body with complaints, seeking immediate action in the matter.

Of the 53 km of stretch of the rivers passing through Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials say at least 30 km stretch is in the vicious grip of the hyacinth menace. Pune MP Girish Bapat has urged both PMC and PCMC and even Khadki Cantonment Board to take up the matter seriously and ease citizens travails.

On Monday, the health department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said it has already launched a drive to remove water hyacinth from the three rivers. “We have put around 50-60 employees, boats, JCBs and poclain machines on the job. However, the problem is the moment our workers remove the hyacinth from one stretch and move to the next stretch, hyacinth flows down from upstream at the same spot. Therefore, it is taking time to get rid of the hyacinth,” said PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy told this paper on Monday.

Dr Roy said PCMC has been getting several complaints from citizens living along these three rivers regarding mosquito menace. “At least 30 km stretch of these three rivers are in the grip of the water hyacinth. It spawns mosquito menace and spreads stink in the areas close to the rivers. Complaints have been pouring in from citizens and we are on the job of clearing the menace,” he said.

Dr Roy however said untreated sewage released in the rivers was the main cause behind the uncontrolled growth of the bulbs. PCMC environment department head Sanjay Kulkarni said, “At some places, untreated domestic waste goes into the nullah as they are yet to be connected to our sewage plants. Big industrial units have their own treatment plants, however small industries cannot afford and therefore, they let out untreated waste into the rivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pune city BJP MP Girish Bapat has urged both PMC and PCMC commissioners to take action in the matter and alleviate the miseries of the people.

Sunil Mane, BJP’s Pune unit secretary, said, “MP Girish Bapat has urged both the commissioners and the Khadki Cantonment Board officials to formulate a joint action plan to solve the hyacinth problem. On Monday, the MP wrote a letter to both the commissioners and also alerted the KCB in this connection.”

Mane said the problem is serious in Mula river which passes through Pimple Nilakh, Sangvi, Wakad, Dapodi, Khadki and Vishrantwadi. “In Mutha river under PMC limits, hyacinth problem is not very serious, but is troubling residents in areas of PCMC and Khadki. The MP wants all the three bodies to join hands and work on a solution to ease the problem,” he said.

Dr Roy said the problem of hyacinth started in November and December. “It reaches its peak during summer months but during monsoon, the hyacinth are washed away due to the flow of water. However, the more it persists, the more mosquito problem it spawns,” he said.