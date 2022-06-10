Pune: 30 incidents of tree felling recorded across city

About 30 incidents of tree felling were reported in the city following heavy showers on Friday evening.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, tree felling incidents were reported at Shahu Colony in Parvati area, Bhavani Peth, the street near General Post Office (GPO), Prabhat Road, Aundh, Guruwar Peth, Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa, NIBM Road, Katraj Kondhwa road, Navi Peth, ST colony in Swargate area and a few more places.

After receiving calls from citizens, fire brigade teams reached the spots and cleared the trees. About 20 vehicles were caught under the fallen trees near GPO.

Meanwhile, a compound wall in the Karve Road area near the Sahyadri Hospital collapsed due to rains. Ten two-wheelers and four four-wheelers suffered some damages in the incident. Firemen reached the spot and cleared the area around 8 pm.

Meanwhile, waterlogging in old wada locality in Ganesh Peth added to the woes of the residents with drainage lines in old buildings choking up. Fire brigade team was pressed into action who tried to remove the water from the houses in the old buildings using electric motors.