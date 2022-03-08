Three youths drown in reservoir in Daund

Three youths drowned in a water reservoir at Daund in Pune district on Sunday. Police have identified the deceased as Asrar Aleem Kazi (21), Karim Abdul Kazi (20) and Atiq Shaikh (20), all residents of Navgire Vasti in Daund.

Preliminary investigation by the Pune rural police has revealed that the three went to the water reservoir of Daund Municipal Council for swimming and photography, around 4 pm on Sunday.

However, they did not return till late in the night. So their family members started searching for them. They knew that they had gone to the reservoir area. On reaching the spot, family members found a vehicle, clothes and bags of the three youngsters.

Soon a search operation was carried out in the water reservoir. And after some time, the bodies of the three youths were recovered from the water. The bodies were sent to hospital for post-mortem.

Inspector Vinod Ghuge of Daund police station said, “The probe so far has indicated that the three entered the water reservoir for swimming. But they got drowned.” Police said Asrar was an arts graduate and the other two were students of computer science. Police said Asrar and Karim are cousins, while Atiq was their friend.