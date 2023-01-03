scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

3 Yerawada prison inmates die of ‘natural causes’, their families demand fair probe

An internal probe is being conducted into each of the deaths as per procedure, officials said.

Yerawada Prison Superintendent Shivshankar Patil confirmed that three inmates had died due to various ailments on December 31.

Three inmates of Yerawada Central Prison died due to natural causes on December 31 while they were being treated at hospital for various ailments, said prison authorities on Monday.

An internal probe is being conducted into each of the deaths as per procedure, officials said.

However, some family members of the deceased inmates staged a protest outside the prison premises on Monday, demanding a fair probe into the deaths. “Three inmates who were receiving treatment at the hospital for various ailments passed away on December 31. All were around 30 years of age. One of them was HIV positive, had contracted tuberculosis and was suffering from resultant complication, another one was suffering from a liver ailment and the third inmate suffered a cardiac arrest due to a suspected pre-existing condition,” said a prison official.

Officials said they had held discussions with the inmates’ family members. Yerawada Prison Superintendent Shivshankar Patil confirmed that three inmates had died due to various ailments on December 31. “As per the procedure into every death during incarceration, a probe is being conducted into each of these cases,” he said.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 04:00 IST
