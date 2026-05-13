3-year-old raped, murdered: Court extends custody of accused till May 14

A Special Investigation Team of the Pune Rural police has been formed for the probe. Meanwhile, senior lawyer Ajay Misar has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the trial of the case will be conducted in a fast track court.

PUNE RURAL police, who are investigating the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl by a 65-year-old man, have said a chargesheet is likely to be filed in the next two days. Meanwhile, a special court in Pune has extended the police custody of the accused till May 14.

The 65-year-old has been charged by the Pune Rural police with kidnapping, rape, murder and sexual abuse of the girl. The girl’s family lives in Pune city but at the time of the incident she was visiting her grandmother’s house in a village in Pune district.

On Tuesday, the accused was produced before a special court in Pune via video conferencing. The prosecution sought further police custody for investigating multiple aspects of the case. The court granted extension till May 14. “In the probe till now, key aspects related to sequence of events, exact modus operandi and witnesses have emerged. These are being carefully probed. A chargesheet in the case is expected to be filed in the next two days,” said a senior officer.