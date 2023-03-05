scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
3 women among 4 held for ‘stealing’ high-tension cables

Police said the complainant runs a company, Silver Line Electricals, which has an office in a building in Sakore Nagar, where stock of high- tension power cables are kept.

3 women among 4 held for 'stealing' high-tension cables
Four persons, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a high- tension electric cable from a building in Viman Nagar area.

Santosh Vishwakarma (48), a resident of Sakore Nagar in Viman Nagar area, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Vimantal police station.

Around 6.15 am on Friday, the security guard and residents in the building nabbed four persons who were allegedly found to be stealing the high-tension wires. Police said the accused included Sunil Deshmukh (35) of Yerwada and three women. They were allegedly loading the stolen cables in a tempo.

But the complainant and other persons intercepted the tempo and handed them over to the police. The accused were booked under sections 379, 34 of the IPC, according to police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 00:30 IST
