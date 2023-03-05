3 women among 4 held for ‘stealing’ high-tension cables

Four persons, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a high- tension electric cable from a building in Viman Nagar area.

Santosh Vishwakarma (48), a resident of Sakore Nagar in Viman Nagar area, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Vimantal police station.

Police said the complainant runs a company, Silver Line Electricals, which has an office in a building in Sakore Nagar, where stock of high- tension power cables are kept.

Around 6.15 am on Friday, the security guard and residents in the building nabbed four persons who were allegedly found to be stealing the high-tension wires. Police said the accused included Sunil Deshmukh (35) of Yerwada and three women. They were allegedly loading the stolen cables in a tempo.

But the complainant and other persons intercepted the tempo and handed them over to the police. The accused were booked under sections 379, 34 of the IPC, according to police.