3 scientists from Pune selected for Indo-Italian collaborative research

THREE RESEARCHERS including two physicists from Pune, have been shortlisted in the Indo-Italian Executive Programme of Scientific and Technological cooperation, announced last year by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Prof Dipanjan Mukherjee and Prof Sowgat Muzahid from the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) have been selected under the Physics, Astrophysics and Space Sciences stream. Mukherjee will work on simulating outflows from supermassive blackholes while Muzahid will study the role of gaseous halos in galaxy evolution.

Dr Rahee Walambe of Symbiosis Institute of Technology will collaborate to work on multimodal explainability for object detection and image processing in drone imagery. The Indo-Italian collaboration planned for three years will be jointly funded by the DST and Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate General for Cultural and Economic Promotion and Innovation.

The trio are among the 13 Indian researchers who will collaborate in the form of exchange programmes for various scientific research planned under the Information and Communication Technologies, Astrophysics and Space Sciences and Water Management.

Two Networks of Excellence — Indo-Italian Centre of Excellence for Restoration and Assessment of Environmental Impacts on Cultural Heritage Monuments and Multi-scale brain function India-Italy Network of Excellence — will be established. Prof Mukesh Sharma of IIT Kanpur and Prof Shyam Diwakar Mukundanunny from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will work at the two centres.

Other researchers who will participate in the exchange programme include Mukesh Kumar (IIT-Indore), Koushik Guha (NIT-Silchar), Dr Jhilik (Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology), Swades De (IIT-Delhi), Basudeb Dasgupta (TIFR-Mumbai) among others.