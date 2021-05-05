Three sandalwood trees stolen from Yerwada Central Prison’s open jail for women

Police said these trees were about 15 years old and located at a spot where entry of any outsider is banned.

Three sandalwood trees were recently stolen from the premises of Yerwada Central Prison’s open jail for women. The trees were chopped down and stolen between 4 pm of April 24 and 10.30 am of April 25.

Police said these trees were about 15 years old and located at a spot where entry of any outsider is banned. Some unidentified persons illegally entered the restricted area and stole the trees, estimated to be worth Rs 1.3 lakh.

Police have booked the accused under sections 379, 447 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Felling of Trees Act.

Remdesivir injection stolen from Sassoon hospital premises

An unidentified person allegedly stole a remdesivir injection vial from Covid building no. 7 (b) at Sassoon Hospital premises. Police said the theft took place between 6 pm on May 1 and 8 am on May 3. Police said on May 1, an order was placed for a remdesivir injection for a patient suffering from Covid-19. However, the injection vial, worth Rs 1,200, later went missing.

Hospital officials approached police and lodged an offence of theft in this case on Tuesday.

Over the last few weeks, police have arrested many persons in multiple cases for allegedly selling remdesivir injections at high prices, as demand for the drug has soared during the second wave of infections.