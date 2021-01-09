scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 09, 2021
3 players from city selected for junior women’s hockey tour to Chile

Hockey India on Friday named the 24-member Indian Junior Women's Hockey squad for the tour. The team will be captained by defender Suman Devi Thoudam, with defender Ishika Chaudhary serving as the vice-captain.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 9, 2021 10:25:43 pm
Indian women hockey team, junior women hockey team, Women hockey team Chile tour, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsThe three players from Maharashtra will be part of the tour scheduled from January 9 to 25. (Representational)

City players Akshata Dhekale, Rutuja Pisal and Vaishnavi Phalke have been selected for the junior women’s hockey tour to Santiago, Chile. The three players from Maharashtra will be part of the tour scheduled from January 9 to 25.

“I had received the call from the players in the afternoon when they informed me about their selection for the tour in Chile. It is a happy moment for all of us. Odisha and Jharkhand have been dominating hockey and it is very encouraging for other players in Maharashtra who have resumed activities after a gap of nearly nine months. It is a very good opening for other players, considering what the past year has been,” said Manoj V Bhore, general secretary, Hockey Maharashtra.

