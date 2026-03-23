3 of family killed, 2 injured as car jumps divider, hits bus on Pune-Nashik highway

Police said the family was travelling to Pune from Nashik in their Toyota Corolla Altis car, with Ambegave behind the wheel. (Representative Image)

Three persons from a family in Pune — a 46-year-old architect, his wife and mother-in-law — were killed and his two children were injured after the car they were travelling in went out of control and crossed over to the opposite corridor on the Pune-Nashik highway before colliding with a private bus late Sunday night in Ambegaon taluka.

The accident took place on the Pune-to-Nashik lane of the highway at Eklahare village in Ambegaon taluka around 11.15 pm Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun Shivraj Ambegave (46), a resident of Walhekarwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, his wife Aarti (42), and Aarti’s mother, Lata Balu Tuplondhe (63). Ambegave’s two children, Prem (20) and Mrunal (16), sustained critical injuries in the accident.