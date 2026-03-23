3 of family killed, 2 injured as car jumps divider, hits bus on Pune-Nashik highway

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Three persons from a family in Pune — a 46-year-old architect, his wife and mother-in-law — were killed and his two children were injured after the car they were travelling in went out of control and crossed over to the opposite corridor on the Pune-Nashik highway before colliding with a private bus late Sunday night in Ambegaon taluka.
The accident took place on the Pune-to-Nashik lane of the highway at Eklahare village in Ambegaon taluka around 11.15 pm Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun Shivraj Ambegave (46), a resident of Walhekarwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, his wife Aarti (42), and Aarti’s mother, Lata Balu Tuplondhe (63). Ambegave’s two children, Prem (20) and Mrunal (16), sustained critical injuries in the accident.
Police said the family was travelling to Pune from Nashik in their Toyota Corolla Altis car, with Ambegave behind the wheel.
A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the driver of the private bus with which Ambegave’s car collided. The bus was travelling from Pune to Dhule on the Pune-Nashik highway.
Inspector Shrikant Kankal of Manchar police station said, “At Eklahare village, Ambegave is suspected to have lost control at high speed and crossed over to the opposite lane by breaching the divider. It collided with the private bus on the lane. Three persons in the car were killed and two were injured. Ambegave’s son and daughter sustained serious injuries. Son Prem’s condition is very critical and is being closely monitored. Daughter Mrunal is stable.”
“Ambegave worked as an architect in Pune and their children are pursuing studies,” said Inspector Kankal.
Following the accident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time. Normal flow resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road.