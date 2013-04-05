3 incidents of chain-snatching in two hours in city

Three incidents of chain-snatching were reported in two hours from the jurisdictions of Kondhwa,Mundhwa and Bhosari MIDC police stations on Thursday.

In the first incident,54-year-old Ponidela Sitamma of Chinchwad was robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 75,000 by two unidentified persons who approached her on a bike near Ashtavinayak Temple when she was on her way to market around 10.45 am. Bhosari MIDC police is probing the case.

In another incident,30-year-old Laxmidevi Subramayya was robbed of her gold chain in Ghorpadi by two unidentified persons around 12.35 pm. Mundhwa police is investigating the case. In Salunkhe Vihar,63-year-old Shobha Randive was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers around 12.45 pm. Kondhwa police is investigating the case.

