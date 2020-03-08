3 history-sheeters arrestedin pune, firearms recovered: Police

Crime Branch of Pune City Police recovered six countrymade pistols and 12 live cartridges. (Express Photo) Crime Branch of Pune City Police recovered six countrymade pistols and 12 live cartridges. (Express Photo)

THE CRIME Branch of the Pune City Police has arrested two history-sheeters, including a firearms peddler, and recovered six country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges. Also, another history-sheeter was arrested in a separate case and a pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Inspector Anjum Bagwan and Sub-Inspector Vijay Zandad laid a trap and arrested two persons near Samarth Gymnasium in Rasta Peth area on Friday.

Police identified the duo as Rohan alias Dudhya Subhash Chavan (33) of Somwar Peth and Chandrashekhar Ramdas Waghel (30) of Mukund Nagar.

During searches and further investigation, police recovered five pistols from Chavan and one from Waghel along with cartridges.

According to police, Chavan has been booked for 24 crimes, including 23 cases of robbery, illegal possession and sale of firearms in Pune city and another case of illegal firearms trade at Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said Chavan was arrested in 2016 by MP police when he had gone to Sendhwa to buy a country-made pistol from an illegal firearm manufacturing unit. Back then, he was arrested with the firearms manufacturer, with a possession of eight pistols, they added. Since then, he has gained a reputation of having links with illegal firearms traders in MP, police said. Chavan was later released on bail, but had to appear before a court in Sendhwa for hearings.

A police probe has shown that in November 2019, Chavan allegedly went to the court with Waghel, and then purchased four pistols and brought them back to Pune.

Police said he again went to Sendhwa in January and brought back two more pistols.

The probe also showed that Chavan kept five pistols with himself and one with Waghel. Police suspect they were selling illegal firearms to anti-social elements.

“A further investigation is on and more weapons can be recovered from the accused. Efforts are also on to arrest the suppliers of the weapons. We are coordinating with the MP police so that the whole chain, from manufacturer to customer, can be exposed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh.

An FIR was filed against two persons along with MP-based firearms manufacturer in this case, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. A court in Pune has remanded the two accused in police custody till March 11 for further investigation.

Police said Chavan’s name cropped up in criminal activities in 2011, when he was found to be involved in 24 criminal cases and was even arrested in June 2019 for the possession of two pistols. He purchased weapons from MP and sold them in Pune at almost double the price and Waghel was earlier arrested for an attempt to murder case, police added.

In the other case, police have arrested a history-sheeter Parvez Iqbal Patvekar (25) of Guruwar Peth for the alleged possession of a country-made pistol and two cartridges. He was allegedly involved in cases of murder and extortion in the past.

