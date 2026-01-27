3 generations, 1 finish line: How the Mumbai-Pune road shaped cyclists from this family

Santosh Pawar stood among the crowd watching the pack of cyclists cross the finish line at Balgandharva Rangmandir on J M Road on the final day of the recent Pune Grand Tour. Most of the names on the jerseys, foreign and Indian, were unfamiliar to him.

But the finish line was cherished: it was the one his father, Dashrath, had raced past to win the iconic Mumbai-Pune cycling race in a blaze of glory not once, but four times in the last century.

Dashrath’s heroics had a lasting impact on Santosh, 55, and his brother, Vishal, 52, who have carried on the cycling legacy by winning races at different levels. In fact, Vishal himself won the Mumbai-Pune race in 2000, and also made it to the podium in other editions of the event.

And now, Santosh’s son, Kedar, has participated in the Maharashtra cycling trials and is eyeing the nationals too, rounding out a three-generation tryst with a sport that exacts maximum effort from the athlete and is yet steeped in neglect.

From a non-geared cycle to a Claude Butler

The Mumbai-Pune race, which started in 1945, originally began from Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. However, given the growing traffic in Mumbai over the years, it now starts from Chembur, reducing the race distance to around 150 kilometre. The highlight of the race is the arduous climb up the 11-km Bor Ghat, and the fastest finisher here earns the title, Ghatacha Raja (King of the Ghats).

Santosh recalls his father taking to competitive cycling after going on a long ride to Lonavala with his cousin, Papa Pawar, who was a three-time winner of the Mumbai-Pune race (1950-1952). In 1960, a 23-year-old Dashrath took part in his first Mumbai-Pune race and won. He followed it up with victories in 1972, 1973, and even in 1977 at the age of 40. To date, he remains the oldest winner of the race.

Most riders back in the day rode non-geared cycles and wore the now almost-obsolete hairnet helmets, which offered little protection. Dashrath rode a non-geared cycle for a couple of his Mumbai-Pune wins. That’s when his employer, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, noticed his talent and gifted him a foreign geared cycle, a Claude Butler.

Carrying on the legacy

The Mumbai-Pune race was obviously shorn of the high-level organisation, great roads, and winner’s prize money that the Pune Grand Tour flaunted, but the energy and excitement more than made up for it.

“Each race would attract around 60-70 riders from various parts of the country. Crowds would line the sides of the old Mumbai-Pune highway to watch the cyclists roll into the city. Some of the riders were employees of factories in the then-bustling Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial belt, and their colleagues would take a break from work to egg them on,” Santosh says.

Santosh remembers his father, now no more, grooming him into the sport. “I was still in school when he would accompany me on his cycle during my rides, which were of at least 50 km. As I grew faster on the cycle, he would accompany me on his motorcycle,” he says.

Santosh grabbed his first major cycling title at just 17, winning a 14-day stage race from Mumbai to Delhi (1,400 km). He went on to win the Pune-Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani race (150 km), was second in the Mumbai-Nashik race, and narrowly missed a podium placing in the Mumbai-Pune race.

Even today, Santosh and Vishal, who is a Shiv Chhatrapati awardee, participate in national cycling competitions in their age category.

The Pune Grand Tour was bigger in scale, global too. But the roads, particularly the destination, still remember the legends of recent times who etched their names in the city’s cycling history. And particularly the three generations of the Pawars, who have carried cycling in their blood.